SHANGHAI Oct 29 Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd
, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren
Buffett, forecast 2013 profit may rise more than seven-fold from
last year, after the company posted robust quarterly results
that beat analyst estimates.
BYD is in the midst of a revival thanks to demand for its
traditional gasoline-fuelled vehicles, which account for half of
the company's revenues, and an improvement in its solar cell
business. It also makes electric cars.
Net profit for the full year is likely to rise 570-619
percent, and will range between 545.1 million yuan ($89.57
million) to 585.1 million yuan, BYD said in an exchange filing
on Tuesday, citing a continued recovery in its auto sales and a
better performance by its solar business.
Shenzhen-based BYD said net profit in July-September jumped
727.5 percent to 38.2 million yuan from a year earlier. Two
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 22.5 million yuan
profit.
Shares of the company fell 3.44 percent to HK$37.90 in Hong
Kong trading at the close on Tuesday, ahead of the earnings
announcement. The benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.18 percent.
($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan
Woo)