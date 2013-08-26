BRIEF-Mastercard names Erika Brown Lee as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy and Data Protection
(Corrects Reuters stock code for BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares) Aug 26 BYD Co Ltd , the Warren Buffett-backed company best known for electric cars, reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 427 16 Revenue 26,040 22,582 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Paul Tait)
NEW YORK, March 30 A JPMorgan economist said on Thursday he expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to start paring the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in early 2018 with a focus on ending its reinvestment in mortgage-backed securities.
MEXICO CITY, March 30 Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, taking borrowing costs to an eight-year high but policymakers slowed the pace of hikes on the back of a rally in the peso.