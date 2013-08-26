(Corrects Reuters stock code for BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares) Aug 26 BYD Co Ltd , the Warren Buffett-backed company best known for electric cars, reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 427 16 Revenue 26,040 22,582 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Paul Tait)