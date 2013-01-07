BEIJING Jan 7 BYD Co Ltd ,
a Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren
Buffett, said on Monday it had gained official permission to
sell its electric buses in all European Union member states.
The "Whole Vehicle Type Approval" granted by EU - which came
weeks after BYD announced its plan to build electric buses in
Bulgaria with a local partner - marked its latest effort to tap
green vehicle potentials overseas.
BYD has been promoting its electric vehicles in the
Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Canada, Uruguay and the United
States among others.
Its Bulgarian plant, capable of building 40-60 vehicles each
month, is expected to deliver its first sample electric bus in
February, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
In October 2012, BYD secured an order of 50 electric cars
from London cab service provider greentomatocars.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Ron Popeski)