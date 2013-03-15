HONG KONG, March 15 Chinese auto maker BYD Co
Ltd, invested by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc., denied a news report on Friday that the company plans to
sell new Hong Kong-traded shares.
"I have checked and we don't have such a plan," Veronica
Jiang, a spokeswoman for BYD based in Shenzhen, told Reuters.
Bloomberg quoted two unnamed sources on Friday as saying BYD
planned to sell new shares equivalent to as much as 20 percent
of its Hong Kong-traded stock.
BYD's shares closed down nearly 8 percent on Friday, lagging
a 0.4 percent drop in the Hang Seng index.