By Alison Leung
| BEIJING, April 23
BEIJING, April 23 BYD Co Ltd
, a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire
Warren Buffett, debuted of its new generation plug-in sedan on
Monday and said its was likely to go on sale by the end of this
year or early in 2013.
The successor to BYD's F3DM (dual mode), which can be
powered by either by gasoline or electricity, would sell for
about 200,000 yuan ($31,700), Paul Lin, business director of
BYD Europe B.V. told Reuters on the sidelines of the Beijing
auto show, which opened to media on Monday.
BYD launched its first green push in late 2008 by launching
the F3DM, which is now priced at 168,900 yuan, and has since
sold about 1,500 of the cars. Chinese government subsidies for
hybrid cars are up to 80,000 yuan each, Lin said.
China has set up an ambitious goal of putting 500,000
hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads by the end of
2015, rising to more than 5 million by 2020.
High battery prices, a dearth of charging stations and
concerns about their safety have kept consumers on the
sidelines. Last year, only 8,159 of the new energy vehicles were
sold across the entire country, according to industry data.
Wang Chuanfu, chairman of BYD, said the new generation of
dual mode cars would be named "Qin" in Chinese, taking its name
from the Qin dynasty, the first centralized and unified dynasty
in Chinese history.
"The Qin's power efficiency has been increased by 7 percent
over the first generation, with the battery weighing half that
of the F3DM, and the battery capacity reduced from 16 kwh
(kilowatt hour) to 10kwh," he told reporters at the auto show.
Competing with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and
Chery Automobile among others, BYD is also upgrading its F3
sedan, China's best selling car in 2009 and 2010. The new
version, F3 Plus, will hit the market in the second half of the
year, Wang said.
BYD is also selling an all-electric car model, the e6, in
China's Shenzhen and Hangzhou and the electric bus eBus-12 in
several Chinese cities.
The homegrown battery and car maker is betting on new car
models to boost sales after it was badly hit by competition and
the end of tax incentives for small cars in China, the world's
largest auto market.
Poor performance of its solar business added pressure to the
company, which had warned of a 65-95 percent drop in
first-quarter net profit.
However, BYD earlier forecast its 2012 car sales would grow
more than 10 percent and expected a recovery in its troubled
solar business. It sold 437,000 cars last year, down 13 percent
from 2010.
Shares of BYD lost about 60 percent of their market value
last year but rebounded 27 percent on hopes that the firm would
benefit from the Chinese government's push on green car
technology.