HONG KONG Nov 1 Warren Buffett-backed Chinese
carmaker BYD Co Ltd said a workers' rights group in
the United States was spreading "misinformation" about working
conditions at the company's California plant.
The advocacy group Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy
had said that the carmaker had failed to pay workers the
required minimum wage and accused it of other violations. The
company was fined $100,000 after California authorities
investigated the charges, according to a recent New York Times
report.
BYD said in a statement it was working with the
state's Labor Commissioner's office to resolve the issues.
"Questions have been raised about the wages paid to a few
technology experts who are visiting here temporarily from BYD's
parent company in China to train our American workforce and to
assist with the transition from overseas of our state-of-the-art
design, but the information being disseminated is incomplete,"
BYD said in its statement.
"We have reached out to the California Labor Commissioner's
office to address these issues and hope to reach a conciliatory
and satisfactory resolution."
California officials could not be reached for comment
outside of U.S. business hours.
BYD is in the process of manufacturing green technology
buses in California. Shares of BYD were up 0.5 percent in Hong
Kong trade on Friday, beating a flat overall market.