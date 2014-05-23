French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24
HONG KONG May 23 Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd launched on Friday an up to $423 million Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The company is offering 88.57 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$35 to HK$37 each, putting the base deal at up to HK$3.28 billion ($423 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 14.9 percent to BYD's last traded price earlier on Friday before it requested a trading halt.
The deal could grow by another $106 million if an upsize option is exercised to meet additional demand for the stock, according to the term sheet.
($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
