SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Warren Buffett-backed Chinese
carmaker BYD Co Ltd said it would hire
more local employees at its new electric bus factory in
California, its latest response to criticism that it violated
labor rules in the United States.
BYD has temporarily loaned some Chinese engineers and
experts to transfer Chinese technology to local employees at its
Los Angeles factory and will not be displacing any American
workers, BYD said in a statement on Monday.
BYD plans to hire more local employees as bus production
commences, it added. BYD currently employs about 40 local
workers at the plant.
Advocacy group Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy
said that the carmaker had failed to pay workers the
required minimum wage and accused it of other violations. The
company was fined $100,000 after California authorities
investigated the charges, according to a recent New York Times
report.
BYD said last week the labor rights group spreading was
"misinformation".
In the statement on Monday, BYD said it is "dedicated to
ensuring that its employees are treated fairly" and provided
details of some of its workers' conditions at its factory.
BYD is stepping up efforts to sell electric vehicles
overseas. It has signed several contracts this year, including
one to supply the U.S. cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and
to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.