BEIJING May 27 BYD Co Ltd
plans to use funds raised in a potential private placement to
boost battery production capacity and develop new models, said
the Chinese automaker backed by billionaire Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BYD made the announcement via a posting on a Shenzhen stock
exchange affiliated website. A company spokeswoman confirmed the
posting, but declined to give further details.
On Tuesday, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported that
BYD was planning to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion)
in the placement.
BYD halted trading in both H- and A-shares on Monday, saying
it was preparing for a potential private placement.
In its website posting, BYD said it had discussed the
fundraising with representatives of minority shareholder Fortune
SG Fund Management.
BYD, one of the largest Chinese automakers not owned by the
government, is trying to expand its share of the electric and
hybrid vehicle market and already sells its electric buses and
taxis in the United States and Southeast Asia, among other
markets.
($1 = 6.2054 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)