(Corrects lead paragraph to say BYD made the announcement late
on Thursday, not on Friday)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Jan 8 BYD Co
, a Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway, said late on Thursday that it had
revised up its 2015 profit estimate due to strong demand for its
electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The Shenzhen-based automaker now expects net profit
attributable to shareholders to climb between 518 percent and
557 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 435 percent to
481 percent, according to a statement filed with the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
BYD said that even though it is producing vehicles at full
capacity, it cannot meet demand, adding that it had received "a
mountain of orders" for its K9 electric buses and E6 cars.
In the third quarter of last year, BYD defied China's
economic slowdown, doubling quarterly net profit excluding
special items on the popularity of its eco-friendly vehicle
sales.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)