(Corrects date to March 29)

BEIJING, March 29 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , which counts Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc among its backers, posted a 21.6 percent fall in 2014 net profits due to the slowing economy and increased competition.

The Shenzhen-based company made a net profit of 433.5 million yuan ($69.76 million), compared with 553.1 million yuan in 2013, it said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

China's vehicle sales rose 6.9 percent last year and are expected to grow 7 percent in 2015, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

BYD vehicle sales volume for its main brand grew 4.1 percent in 2014 compared with a year earlier.

BYD, originally a maker of mobile phone batteries, has grown into one of the largest independent car brands by specializing in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The company has taken aim beyond China, entering new markets including Thailand, Japan and the US initially with electric buses and taxis, while also declaring its intentions to increase triple battery production to rival Tesla Motor's planned gigafactory. ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Sui-Lee Wee; editing by Susan Thomas)