BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SEOUL, July 15 South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a stake in Chinese automaker BYD to enhance its electric car parts and smartphone component businesses.
Samsung Electronics said the amount of the investment had not been finalised.
It also downplayed market expectations that the partnership could enable affiliate Samsung SDI to supply electric vehicle batteries to BYD.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.