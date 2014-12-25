SHANGHAI Dec 25 Shares of BYD Co Ltd
, the Chinese carmaker backed by Warren
Buffett, rose over 3 percent in Shenzhen on Thursday after the
firm's chairman increased his stake in the company.
On Wednesday evening, BYD said that Wang Chuanfu, the
company's chairman, president and CEO, bought one million of
BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares on Tuesday, and may further
increase his shareholding in the future.
BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares are not trading on Thursday as
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is close on Christmas Day.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)