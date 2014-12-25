(Adds analyst quote; update share price)
SHANGHAI Dec 25 Shares of BYD Co Ltd
, the Chinese carmaker backed by Warren
Buffett, rose about 2 percent in Shenzhen on Thursday morning,
in lukewarm reaction to Chairman Wang Chuanfu's move to raise
stakes in the company.
On Wednesday evening, BYD said that Wang, the company's
chairman and CEO, bought one million of BYD's Hong Kong-listed
shares the previous day, and may increase his shareholding
further in the future.
It was BYD's latest move to stabilize the company's share
price. BYD's Hong Kong shares fell 29 percent last Thursday in
record trading, logging their biggest one-day drop, in an
unexplained slide that wiped out around $1.2 billion of its
market capitalization.
BYD's Shenzhen-traded shares were up 1.7 percent at 37.32
yuan at 2:28 GMT. BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares are not trading
on Thursday as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed on
Christmas Day.
"Wang's share purchase only represents his own confidence in
the company, and will not change its future performance," said
Zhang Jing, an analyst at Phillip Capital.
This year, BYD is suffering badly from sluggish sales of its
gasoline cars and weak exports, she said.
Big shareholders of China's top four state banks and
domestic steel makers such as Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
have all announced share purchase plans in the past
amid sluggish trading in the companies' shares, but had mixed
results.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)