STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Byggmax Group Ab

* Q3 - net sales amounted to sek 1,228.1 m (1,175.2) up 4.5 percent

* Q3 - ebit amounted to sek 175.0 m (170.0)

* Plans to open between 7 to 13 stores in 2015

* Says unclear if weaker start to the quarter was due to weather, or if underlying market trend has also played a part.