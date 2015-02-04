BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Bytom SA :
* January sales 8.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million), up 43 percent year on year
* January gross margin 4.53 million zlotys, up 40 percent year on year ($1 = 3.6339 zlotys)
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY