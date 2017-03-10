WARSAW, March 10 Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK SA said on Friday it would not be paying a dividend for 2016 as it cannot fulfil the regulator's criteria, after receiving an individual dividend recommendation from regulator KNF.

"The bank has been found as falling short of the criteria that would qualify it for payment of a dividend from the profit in respect of 2016," the bank said in a statement.

Last year BZ WBK, a unit of Spain's Santander, paid a dividend of 13 zloty ($3.20) per share. ($1 = 4.0619 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)