WARSAW May 11 Polish Bank Zachodni WBK will issue 18.9 million shares to merge with smaller local rival Kredyt Bank, the two banks said on Friday.

The merger is part of a deal by Bank Zachodni's parent, Santander, to take over the Polish operations of Belgium's KBC Group and become Poland's No. 3 lender behind PKO BP and UniCredit's Pekao . (Reporting by Chris Borowski)