WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
WARSAW, June 15 Poland's financial regulator KNF reprimanded Fitch Ratings after the agency cut its rating of Santander's BZ WBK bank, intensifying the debate over how rating agencies should assess foreign-controlled lenders amid euro zone turmoil.
On Friday, Fitch downgraded BZ WBK's long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'A-', following Santander's downgrade, saying that it reduces its ability to provide support to BZ WBK.
"This justification is incomprehensible, given the fact that BZ WBK (...) is a well-capitalised stock-listed firm, which is not involved in risky euro zone markets, (...) whose operations are not dependent on financing and support from Santander," KNF said in a rare press statement.
The regulator has earlier expressed views that rating agencies should refrain from automatic downgrades of relatively stable Polish banks as a consequence of cutting the ratings of their key shareholders, often large European banking groups. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.