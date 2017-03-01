HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land
Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced
discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall
Building in London.
No formal agreement has been reached, the Hong Kong-based
company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. It gave no
further details.
The Financial Times has reported that C C Land is in talks
to buy the building for one billion pounds ($1.24 billion).
The Leadenhall Building is also known as "The Cheesegrater"
on account of its sloping shape.
The building comprises 610,000 square feet of office and
retail space over 45 floors.
($1 = 0.8083 pounds)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)