HONG KONG, April 17 Coca-Cola Co has
agreed to buy the beverage business of China Culiangwang
Beverages Holdings Ltd for $400.5 million including
debt, to get a foothold in the fast growing multi-grain drinks
category.
The deal marks Coke's first takeover in China since the
country's antitrust regulator blocked its bid to buy local fruit
juice maker Huiyuan in 2010.
Following the disposal of the beverage business, China
Culiangwang will continue to develop its consumer products
business, the company said in a stock exchange statement. The
sale is subject approval from Chinese antitrust approvals.
Coke is paying a premium to China Culiangwang's market value
of $230 million. The company's shares, which have more than
doubled this year, were suspended ahead of the announcement.
They will resume trading on Monday.
Established in 1998, China Culiangwang, manufactures red
bean and green drinks and owns and sells "Cu Liang Wang" branded
beverages and food products.
The beverage business earned a net profit after tax of 193
million yuan ($31 million) for the year to April 2014.
It had assets of HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) as of end
October, 2014.
Standard Chartered acted as the exclusive financial
advisory to China Culiangwang, the statement said.
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)