Jan 8 C Quadrat Investment AG :

* Says due to the positive performance of several investment funds, C-Quadrat Group once again realized additional revenue from performance-related remuneration

* Says additional revenue provided by performance-related remuneration in Dec. 2014 is expected to amount to about 13 million euros ($15.32 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)