Nov 26 C-Rad AB :

* Concludes sales agreement with Elekta K.K. for Japanese market

* Signed an agreement for sales and service of Catalyst and Sentinel in Japan

* Both products have received approval from Japanese authorities

* Agreement gives Elekta K.K. distribution rights to package and sell systems together with new linear accelerators, and also to upgrade existing customers