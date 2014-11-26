BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 C-Rad AB :
* Concludes sales agreement with Elekta K.K. for Japanese market
* Signed an agreement for sales and service of Catalyst and Sentinel in Japan
* Both products have received approval from Japanese authorities
* Agreement gives Elekta K.K. distribution rights to package and sell systems together with new linear accelerators, and also to upgrade existing customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities