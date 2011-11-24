* Deal will make Jumbo second only to market leader
* Supermarket price war seen likely
* 7.5 billion euros turnover for combined group
* C1000 valued at 900 million euros
* Ahold shares down 0.79 pct; Amsterdam index up 2.9 pct
By Sara Webb and Mark Potter
AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Nov 24 Dutch grocer
Jumbo is to buy rival C1000 from CVC to become the
clear number two in the sector and step up competition to
Ahold's market-leading Albert Heijn chain.
Jumbo is to pay 900 million euros, including debt, for C1000
to create a supermarket chain with a 23 percent market share,
nipping at the heels of Albert Heijn which has one third of the
high-margin Dutch market, and is likely to set off a supermarket
price war.
"The emergence of a strong number two is the least preferred
scenario for Ahold as Jumbo is Ahold's toughest competitor,"
said Rabobank in a research note.
"The overlap between Albert Heijn and C1000 is substantial.
In time, Albert Heijn's relative price position might
deteriorate."
Private equity firm CVC had been hoping C1000 would fetch
900 million to 1 billion euros, people familiar with the deal
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Privately-owned Jumbo has driven consolidation in the Dutch
market. Two years ago it boosted its market share with the
acquisition of another rival, Super de Boer; now, with the
purchase of C1000, the combined group will have a total of 725
stores and turnover of 7.5 billion euros.
Jumbo's chief executive, Frits van Eerd, told a press
conference on Thursday the group did not aim to overtake Albert
Heijn's market share, and ruled out a stock market listing for
the family-owned business.
Ahold's Albert Heijn targets higher-end shoppers and has
increased its market share in the Netherlands even as lower-cost
rivals including Jumbo and C1000 have become more popular,
particularly at a time of government austerity measures, an
anaemic economy, and rising unemployment.
Earlier this week Ahold, which makes about 60 percent of its
sales in the United States, announced plans to expand online
services as well as to open new shops and convenience stores in
the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
"Greater scale for Jumbo poses a material risk to Ahold's
margins in the country, we believe," said Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch analysts.
However, RBS analyst Justin Scarborough was not concerned,
and Ahold shares were down less than one percent on the news, to
trade at around 9.14 euros.
"Albert Heijn is a great retailer, with great locations,
with the best private label offering in the Netherlands and
pretty competitive pricing, and that isn't going to change
overnight," Scarborough said.
He has a "buy" recommendation on Ahold shares with an 11.8
euro price target.
(Additional reporting by Anna Ferschtman and Roberta Cowan in
Amsterdam; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)