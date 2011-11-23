LONDON Nov 23 Dutch retail group Jumbo is set to buy rival C1000 from CVC to cement its position as the Netherlands' second largest supermarket retailer, people familiar with the situation said.

Privately-owned Jumbo pre-empted a second round of bids for C1000, putting a wider auction process on hold as it negotiated a deal, the people said.

CVC had been hoping C1000, which is the Netherlands number two grocer behind Ahold's Albert Heijn, would fetch 900 million euros to 1 billion euros ($1.2 - $1.34 billion), people previously said.

CVC and Jumbo were unavailable for comment. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Victoria Howley)