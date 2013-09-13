CHICAGO, Sept 13 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said that trading has resumed on its C2 options electronic exchange on Friday after a halt due to connectivity issues.

CBOE said trading resumed at 10:50 a.m. CDT, following a 47-minute halt, according to the systems status page on its website.

C2 offers equity options along with its sister exchange Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. options market.