* Q3 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.54

* Q3 rev $1.26 bln vs est $1.21 bln

* Ups FY12 outlook for adj EPS and rev

* Hikes annual dividend

* Shares up 18 pct after market

By Siddharth Cavale

Jan 24 Business software maker CA Inc posted quarterly results above Wall Street estimates on stronger subscription revenue, raised its full-year outlook and boosted its annual dividend, sending its shares up 18 percent in extended trading.

"The numbers were solid (in the quarter) but the bigger surprise was the timing and the magnitude of the dividend increase," Kirk Materne, analyst with Evercore Partners, told Reuters.

CA announced plans to return about 80 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders through fiscal 2014 by raising its annual dividend five folds to $1.00 per share. It also said it would repurchase up to $1.5 billion of common stock.

"(The dividend increase) just opens up a new potential investor base for CA...and the new dividend yield is going to create new floor for the shares," Materne said.

The company also said it continues to expect over three years an acceleration to mid-single digit constant currency organic revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 100 basis points annually.

It also forecast low double-digit annual adjusted earnings per share growth rate in constant currency over the same period.

The company, which makes software to manage large computer networks, raised its outlook for fiscal 2012. It now sees adjusted earnings of $2.21 to $2.25 per share, on revenue growth of 6 percent translating to revenue of 4.8 billion.

It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $2.13 to $2.18 per share, on a revenue growth range of 5-6 percent.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $206 million, or 54 cents a share, from $200 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

CA shares, which have gained about 20 percent since touching a year-low of $18.60 in August last year, rose to $27.00 in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $22.82 on the Nasdaq.