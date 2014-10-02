UPDATE 1-FGL terminates takeover deal by Chinese insurer Anbang
* FGL says has received interest from other parties (Adds context, China ODI data)
VIENNA Oct 2 UniCredit Bank Austria sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus in a 295 million euro deal ($373 million), CA Immobilien said on Thursday.
The rest of CA Immobilien's shares are in free float. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* FGL says has received interest from other parties (Adds context, China ODI data)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China's State Development & Investment Corporation's (SDIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned SDIC's proposed US dollar senior unsecured guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued by Rongshi International Finance Limited, SDIC's indirectly wholly own