Fitch Publishes 'A+' Rating for SDIC; Rates Bonds 'A+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China's State Development & Investment Corporation's (SDIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned SDIC's proposed US dollar senior unsecured guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued by Rongshi International Finance Limited, SDIC's indirectly wholly own