VIENNA, March 23 Austrian property group Immofinanz AG said on Monday it planned to offer 18.50 euros ($20) per share for a stake of up to 29 percent in rival CA Immo.

The move follows a bid by CA Immo and Russian partner Boris Mints this month to get an extra 13.5 percent stake in Immofinanz. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)