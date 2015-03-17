VIENNA, March 17 Austrian property group Immofinanz rejected as "much too low" on Tuesday an offer by rival CA Immo and partner O1 Group to buy a roughly 13.5 percent stake for 2.80 euros per share.

"We cannot... imagine that these two parties will be able to accumulate the desired number of shares over the stock exchange at the announced price. We cannot recommend this offer to our shareholders at the announced price", Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said, while welcoming the suitors as shareholders. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)