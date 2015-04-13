VIENNA, April 13 Austrian property group
Immofinanz has sued rival CA Immo to try to
prevent it from buying more shares or exercising voting rights
in a bid battle, magazine Profil reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Vienna's Commercial Court confirmed it was
handling the lawsuit filed last week and would try to rule on it
by Friday, when Immofinanz shareholders meet to address a
counter bid by Immofinanz for a minority stake in CA Immo.
Immofinanz last week recommended its shareholders reject a
2.80 euro per share offer that CA Immo and its partner O1 Group
made for a minority stake in the company.
The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other
in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group
with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros
($10.6 billion).
The head of O1's property unit said last week that CA Immo
and O1 Group did not intend to raise the offer, which expires on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
