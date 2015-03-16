* Partners offer 2.80 euros a share

* Stock closed at 2.829 euros

* CA Immo and O1 seek additional stake of around 13.5 pct (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, March 16 Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian investor Boris Mints's O1 Group unveiled a 2.80 euro per share bid for a minority stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz AG, moving ahead with an offer that Immofinanz has shunned.

The voluntary tender offer seeks around 13.5 percent of Immofinanz's issued shares, or 15 percent excluding treasury shares, CA Immo said late on Monday. The offer is worth around 423 million euros ($447 million) by Reuters calculations.

The partners - O1 owns around a quarter of CA Immo - last month flagged plans to bid around 2.51 euros a share, a price Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner had dismissed as "laughable", insisting on at least 4 euros.

The stock closed on Monday at 2.829 euros, up 1.4 percent.

CA Immo, which said it and allies already held a 3 percent stake in Immofinanz, said the new offer marked a premium of 25.5 percent to the weighted six-month average price of Immofinanz stock before media speculation of a bid emerged on Feb. 24, and of nearly 16 percent to the closing price on Feb. 23.

It and O1 intended to be long-term shareholders, it added.

Mints called the Immofinanz offer "a continuation of our strategy to diversify and expand into Central Europe that we started by the acquisition of a 26 percent stake in CA Immo".

CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said the planned acquisition was a chance to strengthen CA's position in core markets and unlock value in the long run.

Immofinanz depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income.

CA Immo also released preliminary 2014 that showed funds from operations - which reflect earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO1 - rose 10.4 percent to 70 million euros, beating its target of 63 million.

Net profit fell 6.5 percent to 70.8 million, but it proposed raising its dividend to 0.45 euro per share from 0.40.

It specialises in letting and managing office properties in central Europe.

($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)