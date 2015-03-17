(Combines stories, adds CA Immo CEO comments)

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, March 17 Austrian property group CA Immo and its Russian partner Boris Mints are content for now to build a minority stake in Immofinanz, CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said on Tuesday.

CA Immo and Mints' O1 Group unveiled an offer for an extra 13.5 percent stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz late on Monday as a way to expand their presence in emerging Europe. They said they already controlled 3 percent of the company.

But Immofinanz dismissed the offer, of 2.80 euro per share, as "much too low".

"The goal is to acquire a substantial minority stake in Immofinanz," Ettenauer said on Tuesday.

But he left the door open for doing more, saying that in the long term a merger with Immofinanz could be conceivable. "We view this as a financial investment with strategic options," he added.

Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner welcomed the two suitors but said they would have to do better than 2.80 a share, or around 423 million euros for the targeted 13.5 percent stake, to win over shareholders.

"We cannot ... imagine that these two parties will be able to accumulate the desired number of shares over the stock exchange at the announced price. We cannot recommend this offer to our shareholders at the announced price," he added.

The price was more than a third below the net asset value of Immofinanz shares and lower than Monday's close, he said.

CA Immo argued the offer represented a premium of 25.5 percent to the weighted 6-month average price of Immofinanz stock before media speculation of a bid emerged on Feb. 24, and of nearly 16 percent to the closing price on Feb. 23.

Immofinanz shares were down 0.7 percent at 2.81 euros by 1332 GMT.

The partners - O1 owns around a quarter of CA Immo - last month flagged plans to bid around 2.51 euros, a price that Zehetner then termed "laughable", insisting on at least 4 euros.

Ettenauer said on Tuesday that while no short-term gains were likely for Eastern European property markets, he was seeing rising interest from investors, which made Immofinanz attractive given its business in the region, as well as in Germany and Austria.

Immofinanz depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income and has struggled with the fallout from the weak rouble amid Russia's economic crisis.

Ettenauer said the partners wanted to invest in Immofinanz "not because of Russia but despite Russia".

Mints, whose fortune Forbes has put at $1.6 billion, owns several big Moscow commercial properties via O1. (Additional reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)