VIENNA, March 26 Austrian real estate group CA
Immo clarified it, together with Russian partner O1
Group, seeks 25 percent of voting rights at Immofinanz'
annual meetings, rather than a quarter of its peer's
entire stock.
Austria's BWB competition authority had said on Wednesday CA
Immo and O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake of at least 25
percent in Immofinanz, which it has since changed to add the
words "in annual meetings".
CA Immo and O1 already own around 3.3 percent of Immofinanz
and are offering 2.8 euros per share for a further stake of
around 13.5 percent, adding they might buy more shares after the
current offer finishes.
Usually, at least some shareholders don't attend annual
meetings which means that the effective share of votes
controlled by those who do can end up being higher than their
actual stake.
"There is no final size (of a minority) stake that we aim
at," said Christoph Thurnberger of Immofinanz investor relations
department, reiterating CA Immo and its partners only seek a
minority stake in Immofinanz.
Immofinanz has rejected the offer as too low and said it
planned to buy a 29 percent stake in CA Immo, turning the tables
on its smaller rival as the battle to create a central and
eastern European property powerhouse continues.
The next Immofinanz annual meeting is scheduled for Sept.
30.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Vincent Baby)