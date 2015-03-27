VIENNA, March 27 Austrian property group Immofinanz is seeking to lower the threshold for a mandatory takeover offer to 15 percent of its shares, which could force the hand of rivals such as CA Immo attempting to gradually build up a stake in the company.

Austrian peer CA Immo is seeking to build a minority stake in Immofinanz, with its Russian partner, but has left the door open for doing more, saying that in the long term a merger with Immofinanz could be conceivable.

Immofinanz' attempt to lower the threshold, from the current 30 percent of shares, is the latest move in a battle to create and control a central and eastern European property powerhouse out of the two Austrian groups which both operate across Germany, Austria and eastern Europe.

CA Immo and Russian partner Boris Mints' Cyprus-based O1 Group, which already control around 3 percent of Immofinanz, have made an offer to buy a further 13.5 percent stake. The offer runs out on April 15, but the partners have said they might seek to buy more shares after that.

Immofinanz' shareholders will decide on the lowering of the threshold at a meeting on April 17. The timing means that, should the proposal be adopted, it would not affect CA Immo and O1's offer to buy the 13.5 stake - but any further acquisition of shares would trigger a mandatory takeover offer.

Mints owns around a quarter of CA Immo.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)