By Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, April 2 Austrian property group CA Immo
sees an imminent change at the top of bigger rival
Immofinanz as a potential way out of a heated real
estate battle, paving the way for the creation of a central
European real estate powerhouse.
Both companies have said that in the long term a merger
would make sense. But for the time being, they are bidding for
minority stakes in each another in a row over who might
eventually control the other.
Immofinanz's outspoken Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner, who
has made no secret of his contempt for the offer from CA Immo
and partner O1, will retire at the end of April.
His personal take on the matter became clear in a newspaper
ad this week, which read "No moped motor for the real estate
machine!" - a thinly veiled broadside at CA Immo.
CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer told Reuters it
might take one to five years for the companies to merge. By
then, softer-spoken Oliver Schumy will have succeeded Zehetner.
"I assume that then, reason will prevail and that one can
focus on long-term, rational decisions instead of short-term,
very emotional statements," Ettenauer said.
With a combined portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($11
billion), the companies are wedged in a clash of personalities -
the latest episode in a wave of consolidation in the German and
Austrian property markets benefiting from low interest
rates.
Germany's growing economy has pushed up rents but property
companies are relatively cheap compared with elsewhere in
Europe. Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer for Austrian property
group Conwert and Deutsche Annington's merger with
peer Gagfah has put pressure on rivals to follow.
Investors have favoured CA Immo, the smaller company by
market value, whose stock rose by a third in the past 12 months
- only slightly weaker than a European property index -
while Immofinanz was up around 1 percent.
CA Immo's shares trade around 17.66 euros, compared to its
net asset value (NAV) per share of 21.74 euro. Investors value
Immofinanz proportionally lower, with shares trading at 2.75
euros, below NAV per share of 4.40 euros.
CA Immo, which had been shrinking itself in recent years,
could boost its portfolio with Immofinanz, whose shares are
cheap compared with property rivals.
CA Immo's 3.8-billion-euro portfolio focuses on office
properties and Immofinanz's 6.8 billion euro holdings centre on
offices and retail. Both operate across Germany, Austria and
eastern Europe.
"EASIER" FOR CA IMMO
CA Immo may have better chances to buy into Immofinanz than
vice versa, some investors said.
"It's certainly easier for (CA Immo) to explain this to
their shareholders than it is for Immofinanz to explain it to
theirs," said Bernhard Ruttenstorfer, a fund manager at Ringturm
in Vienna who has shares in both groups, referring to CA Immo's
stronger position based on its NAV.
This view was echoed by some analysts and Igor Kuzniar of
Teleios Capital Partners, which declined to disclose the size of
its stake in Immofinanz. Others said neither company's move was
wise as they might block each other's future plans and blur
their respective focus areas.
Kuzniar, in a letter to Immofinanz' board, described its
531-million-euro bid as "a wrong-sighted response" to CA Immo's
and O1's 422-million-euro offer.
Russian investor Boris Mints's investment vehicle O1, which
last year bought 26 percent of CA Immo, can choose to appoint at
least half of CA Immo's board, calling into question any bid for
control by Immofinanz.
Conversely, Immofinanz has sprung into action to avoid a
creeping takeover by CA Immo and its partners by asking
shareholders to lower the mandatory takeover threshold on April
17 -- two days after CA Immo's offer runs out.
Meanwhile, CA Immo pushes ahead. CA Immo's chief financial
officer, Florian Nowotny, told Reuters it was constantly buying
Immofinanz shares and expected to get a total stake of around 20
percent by April 15.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)