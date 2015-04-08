BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
FRANKFURT, April 8 The executive board of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz recommended on Wednesday that its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that rival CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a stake in the company.
"The offer does not adequately consider the interests of all Immofinanz shareholders," the executive board said in a statement, adding its supervisory board agreed.
The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.87 billion).
The head of O1's property unit said on Tuesday that CA Immo and O1 Group did not intend to raise their offer.
($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michael Shields)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.