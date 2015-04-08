FRANKFURT, April 8 The executive board of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz recommended on Wednesday that its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that rival CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a stake in the company.

"The offer does not adequately consider the interests of all Immofinanz shareholders," the executive board said in a statement, adding its supervisory board agreed.

The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.87 billion).

The head of O1's property unit said on Tuesday that CA Immo and O1 Group did not intend to raise their offer.

