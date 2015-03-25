VIENNA, March 25 Austria's BWB competition authority said on Wednesday that real estate company CA Immo and partner O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake of at least 25 percent in property rival Immofinanz.

CA Immo and O1 Group, which already own around 3.3 percent of Immofinanz, published their offer for 2.80 euros ($3) per share for a further stake of around 13.5 percent. CA Immo had no immediate comment on the BWB statement.

According to the offer document, CA Immo and O1 are not now planning a takeover of Immofinanz or to interfere with day-to-day business, but might buy more shares after the current offer finishes. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)