VIENNA, March 23 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien on Monday confirmed preliminary results released last week that showed funds from operations rose 10.4 percent to 70 million euros ($76.7 million).

Austrian peer Immofinanz plans to offer 18.50 euros per share to buy an initial stake of up to 29 percent in CA Immo, turning the tables on its smaller rival which is itself looking to increase its holding in Immofinanz.

CA Immo reiterated on Monday that it would propose a 0.45 euro 2014 dividend, up from 2013's 0.40 euro. It said funds from operations (FFO1) in 2014, which reflect earnings before taxes and real estate sales, beat its target of 63 million. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)