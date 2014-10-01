BRIEF-ACCESS NATIONAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
VIENNA Oct 1 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said on Wednesday it was in final negotiations with an unnamed bidder to sell a 460,000-square-metre logistics portfolio which includes assets in Romania, Poland and Serbia.
CA Immobilien said it expected that - after early repayment of loans within the group that are linked to the assets - the sale would have a net neutral effect on its net asset value.
It holds the assets in a joint venture with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei