VIENNA Oct 1 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said on Wednesday it was in final negotiations with an unnamed bidder to sell a 460,000-square-metre logistics portfolio which includes assets in Romania, Poland and Serbia.

CA Immobilien said it expected that - after early repayment of loans within the group that are linked to the assets - the sale would have a net neutral effect on its net asset value.

It holds the assets in a joint venture with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)