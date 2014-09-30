VIENNA, Sept 30 Austrian property group S Immo will submit a binding offer for UniCredit Bank Austria's 16.4 percent stake in compatriot CA Immobilien, it said on Tuesday as bidding for the stake heated up.

Bank Austria, CA Immo's biggest shareholder, said only that the sale process was going well, many suitors were interested and it was optimistic the process could be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Citi is handling the sale, a source familiar with the matter has said.

London-based investment group Millhouse Capital and its Austrian partner Asset One expressed interest in the stake last month.

Immofinanz is also interested in the stake, its chief executive has said.

The stake is worth around 250 million euros ($315 million) given the group's current market capitalisation. The rest of CA Immo's shares are in free float.

(1 US dollar = 0.7923 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)