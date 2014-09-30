VIENNA, Sept 30 Austrian property group S Immo
will submit a binding offer for UniCredit Bank
Austria's 16.4 percent stake in compatriot CA
Immobilien, it said on Tuesday as bidding for the
stake heated up.
Bank Austria, CA Immo's biggest shareholder, said only that
the sale process was going well, many suitors were interested
and it was optimistic the process could be wrapped up by the end
of the year.
Citi is handling the sale, a source familiar with the
matter has said.
London-based investment group Millhouse Capital and its
Austrian partner Asset One expressed interest in the stake last
month.
Immofinanz is also interested in the stake, its
chief executive has said.
The stake is worth around 250 million euros ($315 million)
given the group's current market capitalisation. The rest of CA
Immo's shares are in free float.
(1 US dollar = 0.7923 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)