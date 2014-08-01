VIENNA Aug 1 London-based investment group
Millhouse Capital and Austrian partner Asset One are in talks
with UniCredit about buying its nearly 17 percent
stake in property group CA Immobilien AG, they said.
CA Immo had said last month that UniCredit, its biggest
shareholder, was considering selling its stake, which is worth
around 240 million euros ($320 million) given the group's
current market capitalisation.
Austrian real estate company Immofinanz is also
interested in buying the stake, Immofinanz's chief executive
said last month.
The rest of CA Immo's shares are in free float.
Millhouse, owned by German businessman Ralf Dodt and
unrelated to Russia's Millhouse LLC, which manages billionaire
Roman Abramovic's assets, has shown increased interest in
Austria of late.
The private equity firm said this week it was ready to pay
up to 500 million euros for nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria's Balkans network, raising the stakes in
the sale process.
It is also teaming up with Asset One, owned by Alfred
Mueller, on a hydropower plant in Graz, a spokesman said this
week.
