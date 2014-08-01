VIENNA Aug 1 London-based investment group Millhouse Capital and Austrian partner Asset One are in talks with UniCredit about buying its nearly 17 percent stake in property group CA Immobilien AG, they said.

CA Immo had said last month that UniCredit, its biggest shareholder, was considering selling its stake, which is worth around 240 million euros ($320 million) given the group's current market capitalisation.

Austrian real estate company Immofinanz is also interested in buying the stake, Immofinanz's chief executive said last month.

The rest of CA Immo's shares are in free float.

Millhouse, owned by German businessman Ralf Dodt and unrelated to Russia's Millhouse LLC, which manages billionaire Roman Abramovic's assets, has shown increased interest in Austria of late.

The private equity firm said this week it was ready to pay up to 500 million euros for nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans network, raising the stakes in the sale process.

It is also teaming up with Asset One, owned by Alfred Mueller, on a hydropower plant in Graz, a spokesman said this week. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)