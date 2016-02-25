BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
SYDNEY Feb 26 Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's monopoly taxi booking company, said first half net profit slumped by more than a fifth as it lost business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
Net profit was A$24.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$31.2 million in the previous first half.
Revenue fell 11.8 percent to A$88.6 million, which the company said was the result of new price controls limiting the commission it is allowed to charge. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements