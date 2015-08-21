(Corrects name of managing director to Andrew in paragraph 4)
* Cabcharge FY profit falls 16.6 pct, revenue down 4.7 pct
* Company wants new payment app rolled out in current
half-year
* Regulators still assessing international booking app
* Uber fares rising following GST ruling
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Aug 21 Taxi services firm Cabcharge
Australia Ltd has hired software developers to rush a
payment app to the market as its fights against the soaring
popularity of ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc
.
Cabcharge, which provides the electronic payments system for
97 percent of Australia's taxis, is one of scores of traditional
taxi businesses around the world threatened by the rise of Uber.
On Friday, it reported a 16.6 percent fall in annual
statutory net profit to A$46.8 million ($34.2 million), its
second consecutive year of decline, after state governments
exacerbated its troubles by curbing the fees it can charge
passengers.
Managing Director Andrew Skelton said Cabcharge was using
savings from cost cuts to build the payment app, which would
offer similar services to Uber.
"We can't wait much longer," Skelton said as the company
reported its earnings. "We know it's important to get payments
in apps to market in the current half."
Uber has picked up hundreds of thousands of customers since
it launched in Australia two years ago, although it faces legal
challenges to its status: it is technically an illegal service
in almost all states and territories, but state governments are
loathe to shut down a widely used service.
Uber is also challenging a ruling by the Australian Tax
Office that its drivers must pay goods and services tax.
In the past year, Cabcharge's share price has dropped 36
percent, underperforming a broader 6 percent fall in the market
as Uber's popularity increased.
In a bid to boost revenue, Cabcharge clubbed together with
U.S.-based Taxi Services Inc to launch an international booking
app called iHail that could be used in Australia, the United
States and Britain, but Australian regulators last month
declined to fast-track its approval.
($1 = 1.3648 Australian dollars)
