A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet approved raising voting rights of stakeholders in private banks to 26 percent from 10 percent, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni said on Thursday, in a long-awaited boost for the banking sector.

"The cabinet has cleared banking laws (Amendment Bill 2011). It also approved increase of voting rights from 10 percent to 26 percent for private-sector banks," Soni told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

With the government staring at a slowing economy, triggered by a lack of reforms, the announcement could bring some cheer to investors, but needs to be cleared by parliament.

