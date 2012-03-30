By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 30
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 Television programmers
and distributors do not have to face a lawsuit that sought to
compel them to sell cable channels separately to consumers,
instead of in multi-channel packages, a U.S. appeals court
ruled.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found that
the plaintiffs, cable and satellite TV subscribers, failed to
state an antitrust claim against Walt Disney Co, Fox
Entertainment Group Inc, Comcast Corp and several other
companies. The plaintiffs intended to seek class-action status.
Maxwell Blecher, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he was
very disappointed in the decision and that his clients will
likely seek review before a larger 9th Circuit panel.
"It is so wrong," Blecher said of the ruling.
An attorney for the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, alleged
that television programmers exploit their market power by
requiring distributors to sell less desirable cable channels,
along with select "must have" channels. Those business practices
impair competition among distributors for consumer business, the
plaintiffs alleged.
The lower court dismissed the lawsuit, and on Friday, a
three-judge 9th Circuit panel unanimously affirmed.
"The complaint does not allege that programmers' practice of
selling 'must-have' and low-demand channels in packages excludes
other sellers of low-demand channels from the market," the court
wrote, "or that this practice raises barriers to entry into the
programming market."