By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 Television programmers
and distributors do not have to face a lawsuit that sought to
compel them to sell cable channels separately to consumers,
instead of in multi-channel packages, a U.S. appeals court
ruled.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found that
the plaintiffs - cable and satellite TV subscribers - failed to
state an antitrust claim against Walt Disney, Fox
Entertainment Group Inc, Comcast Corp and
several other companies. The plaintiffs intended to seek
class-action status.
Maxwell Blecher, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he was
very disappointed in the decision and that his clients will
likely seek review before a larger 9th Circuit panel.
"It is so wrong," Blecher said of the ruling.
Glenn Pomerantz, an attorney for Fox, said the company was
"extremely pleased" with the ruling.
"The agreements between television programmers and cable and
satellite operators do not injure competition in any way,"
Pomerantz said. "They are totally legal and justifiable."
Representatives for Disney and Comcast could not immediately
be reached.
The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, alleged
that television programmers exploit their market power by
requiring distributors to sell less desirable cable channels,
along with select "must have" channels. Those business practices
impair competition among distributors for consumer business, the
plaintiffs alleged.
The lower court dismissed the lawsuit, and on Friday, a
three-judge 9th Circuit panel unanimously affirmed.
"The complaint does not allege that programmers' practice of
selling 'must-have' and low-demand channels in packages excludes
other sellers of low-demand channels from the market," the court
wrote, "or that this practice raises barriers to entry into the
programming market."
The case in the 9th Circuit is Rob Brantley et al,
individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v.
NBC Universal Inc., Viacom Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Fox
Entertainment Group Inc., Time Warner Inc., Time Warner Cable
Inc., Comcast Corporation, Comcast Cable Communications LLC,
CoxCom Inc., The DirecTV Group Inc., Echostar Satellite LLC,
Cablevision Systems Corporation, 09-56785.