Nov 5 The U.S. cable industry, hoping to revive
innovation and beat back the emergence of online video, is
turning for ideas to Silicon Valley.
Leading players from Time Warner Cable to Comcast
Corp will next year set up a showpiece research center
in the heart of a region that has spawned recent momentous
trends, from social networking to the mobile revolution.
Spearheaded by Louisville, Colorado-based CableLabs, a
nonprofit research and development consortium established by the
industry, the center hopes to work on projects with startups and
established firms; hire engineers; and engage leading
universities such as Stanford in experimenting on new tech.
The industry needs to "get re-energized," said Jerald Kent,
chief executive of Cequel Communications and co-founder of
Charter Communications. "Part of the message is this is
not your grandmother's cable business."
The cable industry is grappling with a persistently poor
service reputation while fending off stiff competition from
Internet-based services like Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Hundreds of thousands of American homes have already dropped
their cable or satellite subscriptions this year, hurt by high
unemployment and a weak housing market, not to mention regular
programming blackouts due to contract disputes.
The cable industry still generated $97.6 billion in revenue
last year, with more than 57 million video customers in the
U.S., according to research firm SNL Kagan. But steady customer
losses have spurred speculation that households will
increasingly cut the cord and drop the expense of paying for TV
altogether.
The new research facility will look into these trends and
explore how it can engage the technology community to overcome
some of the issues and challenges facing the industry.
The new facility, which will mainly house engineers, will
open in mid-2013 and consolidate CableLabs' current office in
San Francisco. It will create "an innovation funnel," Phil
McKinney, CableLabs' CEO, said in a news briefing last week.
TECH PARTNERSHIPS
McKinney, who joined CableLabs in June after having spent
over nine years at Silicon Valley giant Hewlett-Packard
in various leadership roles, wants developers and other startups
to consider cable as a powerful platform for their services and
offerings.
CableLabs - whose board members include Time Warner Cable
CEO Glenn Britt, Comcast Cable CEO Neil Smit and Cablevision
Systems CEO Jim Dolan - will also closely work with its members
who have a presence in the area, including Comcast.
CableLabs, which has 175 employees in total of which 100 are
engineers, will also forge deeper connections with universities
in the Bay Area such as Stanford University, McKinney said.
The group will establish "co-innovation labs" and aim to
work with both companies and universities around specific
projects, he said, adding that CableLabs will be hiring
engineers in the Valley for the new facility and transferring
some staff from its Colorado office.
The upcoming expanded presence in San Francisco Bay Area is
expected to help the industry get closer to large technology
companies, some of which are looking to disrupt the space by
attempting to deliver video on demand and on any device.
The cable industry will be able to learn from fast-growing
Silicon Valley tech companies on how to serve the younger
demographic better, some of the members of CableLabs said.
The proliferation of smartphones and tablets have added to
the complexity of the changing nature of people's viewing habits
but Comcast's Smit said the company and the industry sees the
popularity of mobile devices as an opportunity.
"Mobile is growing and we want to provide our services in
mobile format," Smit said, adding that providing wireless
internet is also becoming an important area for the company.
"Wi-fi is a very important part of our business, both indoor and
outdoor aspects of it."