LONDON May 21 Cable & Wireless Communications
said on Wednesday it would step up investment in its
networks in the Caribbean and Central America in a bid to return
to revenue growth and improve earnings.
The fixed and mobile operator unveiled its new strategy
after the group posted a 5 percent increase in full-year core
earnings to $608 million on like-for-like revenue of $1.87
billion, down 1 percent.
The British company said it would increase capital
investments by $250 million over the next three years, taking
total capex spending to $1.05 billion.
It said the investment was expected to deliver modest top
line growth, reversing a historic declining revenue trend, and
mid to high single digit compound annual growth in earnings in
the period.
