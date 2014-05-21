(Adds CEO comments, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON May 21 Cable & Wireless Communications
said on Wednesday it would step up investment in its
networks in the Caribbean and Central America in a bid to return
to revenue growth and improve earnings.
The fixed and mobile operator unveiled its new strategy
after posting a better-than-expected 5 percent increase in
full-year core earnings to $608 million on like-for-like revenue
of $1.87 billion, down 1 percent.
The British company said it would increase capital
investments by $250 million over the next three years, taking
total capex spending to $1.05 billion.
Chief Executive Phil Bentley, who joined C&W from Centrica's
British Gas in January, said the investment would
deliver "modest" top line growth, reversing a historical
decline, and mid-to-high single digit compound annual growth in
earnings.
He said the business was "not operating at its full
potential", and there was room for improvement in areas like
customer service and broadband.
Investment will go into mobile, he said, and also into
integrating its fixed and mobile networks so customers can
seamlessly switch between wifi and superfast 4G mobile.
"We will put more money in the networks that talk to each
other, the fixed and the mobile, so we can direct customers to
the best experience," he said in an interview.
C&W has sold off operations in territories such as Macau and
the Channel Islands. The final stage of its disposal programme,
Monaco, completed on Tuesday, providing $445 million of extra
cash for investment.
Shares in C&W were broadly flat at 54.3 pence at 0920 GMT.
(editing by Kate Holton)